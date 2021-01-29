HALIFAX -- It may cost more to cross the bridges from Halifax to Dartmouth in 2022.

Halifax Harbour Bridges is asking the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to increase tolls, beginning in 2022. It would be the first toll increase in 10 years.

The proposed increase would see:

An increase of 20 cents per crossing for regular passenger cars using MACPASS, from 80 cents to one dollar.

An increase of 25 cents per crossing for cash customers from one dollar to $1.25.

An increase of 25% per axle for commercial vehicles using MACPASS or cash.

No changes are proposed for buses

In a release HHB says the increase is required to fund the 10-year plan to rehabilitate and maintain the two bridges, which are expected to cost more than $280 million. The Macdonald Bridge and the MacKay Bridge are 66 and 51 years old respectively.

“HHB is dedicated to providing safe, efficient and reliable bridge travel,” says Steve Snider, HHB CEO in a release. “The bridges and other infrastructure are aging and this toll increase will help ensure safety and efficiency is maintained.”

If the application is approved, the toll increase would come into effect on, or after Jan. 3, 2022.