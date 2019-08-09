

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- More than $2 million in government funding will be used to provide better access to an island historic site in Halifax harbour.

The money from Ottawa and Nova Scotia announced Friday is for the construction of a permanent wharf on Georges Island.

The project also includes floating docks on each side of the wharf in order to provide safe public access for tour boats, water taxis, and recreational boats.

The federal government is providing an additional $1.6 million for the Georges Island National Historic Site to support new visitor experiences informing people about the island's history and connection to local Mi'kmaq and the province's Acadians.

Located near the mouth of the harbour, the small island was fortified by the British military in 1750 and served as detention centre during the deportation of Nova Scotia's Acadian population between 1755 and 1763.

According to its website, Parks Canada doesn't currently offer a visitor program but occasionally holds special events on the island.

"These projects will truly connect this important national historic site to the Halifax waterfront experience," Halifax Liberal MP Andy Fillmore said in a news release.

"As a result, Georges Island will become a compelling part of Halifax, where Haligonians and visitors alike can learn about its historical and cultural significance to the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia, Acadians, and all Nova Scotians."

Georges Island is home to Fort Charlotte and has two seaward-facing batteries and an underground tunnel complex. It is also the site of one of Canada's first fully automated lighthouses.