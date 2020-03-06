HALIFAX -- A health care practitioner in Halifax has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2017.

On Oct. 15, 2019, a woman contacted police reporting she had been sexually assaulted in May 2017 at the Qing Li Chinese therapy Clinic at 206-1535 Dresdon Row in Halifax.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Xiao Han Li of Halifax was arrested at Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street around noon. He faces one count of sexual assault.

The victim's identity has not been released in respect to hers and her family's safety and wellbeing.

Li is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.