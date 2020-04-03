HALIFAX -- Halifax's Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public's help in solving a 30-year-old murder case.

On April 5, 1990 just before 11 a.m., police responded to a call on the west side of the grain elevators just south of South Bland Street in Halifax, where a citizen discovered the body of a woman under a set of stairs.

The woman was identified as Jean Hilda Myra. Her death was deemed a homicide.

Police learned that Myra was living at the Halifax YMCA at the time of her death.

She was last seen leaving a tavern in the south end of Barrington Street around midnight on April 4, 1990. She was known to frequent the south end of Halifax.

Investigators believe there are people with information about her death who have not come forward.

Myra's case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information into the murder of Jean Hilda Myra is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.