

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Public library branches in Halifax will provide free menstrual products in washrooms, as the city considers distributing them for free at all municipal facilities.

Asa Kachan, chief librarian and CEO for Halifax Public Libraries, says the 14 branches have been discreetly providing the products for years to patrons who asked for them.

Kachan says they've decided to provide dignity for anyone who found the need to ask a barrier, by putting the products in washrooms.

She says it's about meeting a need when not everyone can afford to purchase menstrual products.

Halifax councillor Lorelei Nicoll moved a motion last month asking city staff to explore the distribution of free menstrual products like tampons and pads at facilities such as community centres, pools, and arenas.

Nicoll says she hopes the idea is now seen as a "no brainer," given the libraries' initiative.

The Halifax efforts arise out of a series of similar measures across the country.

City council in London, Ont., voted unanimously in April to provide products in all public facilities such as pools and arenas.

Last month, the federal government proposed that workers in federally regulated workplaces should have access to free menstrual products.

Ontario's Waterloo Region District School Board, the New Westminster School Board in British Columbia, and homeless shelters in Toronto will also offer free products in the coming months.