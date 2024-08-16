Halifax lifts water advisories for 2 beaches

The Halifax Regional Municipality has lifted water quality advisories at two beaches, but three spots remain under restrictions.

According to a news release from the municipality, Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth and Oakfield Park Beach in Oakfield are no longer under the advisories as of Friday.

The municipality, which tests supervised beaches in July and August, issues water quality advisories when bacteria levels are above Health Canada guidelines.

Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth, Kidston Lake Beach in Halifax and Sandy Lake Beach in Bedford are still under advisories.

Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is closed due to blue-green algae.

