

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old Halifax man has been charged with drug trafficking two years after the death of a teenage girl.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a 16-year-old girl in medical distress in the 5000 block of Macara Street around 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2016.



The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and police launched an investigation into her death. The cause of death has not been released.

Throughout the course of their investigation, police say they determined there was enough evidence to lay a drug trafficking charge.



Walter John Mitchell was arrested Monday morning at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth.



Mitchell is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face one count of drug trafficking.