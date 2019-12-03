HALIFAX -- A Halifax man is facing impaired driving charges after he was caught driving on the wrong side of the road following a hit-and-run collision.

Halifax Regional Police received a complaint just after 10 p.m. Sunday that an inbound car was driving in the outbound lanes of the Bedford Bypass.

Police located the vehicle -- a damaged Chrysler PT Cruiser -- parked in the median near Dartmouth Road.

Because the location is within the RCMP’s territory, a Mountie then responded to the scene and spoke to the driver. Police say the 29-year-old Halifax man showed signs of impairment and failing a roadside screening test.

He was arrested without incident.

Police later learned that the same car and driver had been involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier that evening.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration that is equal to or exceeds 80 mg%.

He was also issued summary offence tickets for failing to drive on the right side of the highway and failing to immediately stop at the scene of a collision.

The man, who has not been named, was released on conditions to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Feb. 5.