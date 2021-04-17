HALIFAX -- A 35-year-old Halifax man is facing several charges after fleeing police on Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious vehicle and possible impaired driver in a parking lot in the 100 block of Kearney Lake Road Halifax.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a gray Jetta. Police say when they requested the driver exit the vehicle to provide a breath sample, the driver took off at a high rate of speed toward Highway 102.

Police pursued the Jetta with emergency equipment activated. Police say the Jetta crashed into a guardrail as it turned onto the ramp to the Highway 102. Officers conducted a high-risk arrest of the driver. No one was injured during this incident.

During the arrest, police located and seized a loaded handgun in the driver’s possession. Officers have seized the Jetta for a search warrant.

The driver, a 35-year-old male from Halifax will be held for court and is facing the following Criminal charges, firearms offences, flight from Police, and Impaired Driving charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.