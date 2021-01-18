HALIFAX -- A Halifax man is facing several charges related to theft and fraud incidents following a traffic stop in Dartmouth.

A second man from Halifax was also arrested and charged during the incident.

Shortly before midnight on Friday evening, Halifax Regional Police stopped a vehicle with a stolen licence plate in the area of Highway 118 near Exit 12.

Two men were arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to attend court as a result of the traffic stop.

A woman was released without charges at the scene.

Police seized several items from the vehicle including stolen food items, electronic equipment and counterfeit U.S. currency.

James Edward Sprague, 31, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face multiple charges in connection with theft and fraud incidents that happened in the region over the last month, including:

Five counts of uttering counterfeit money

Two counts of possession of counterfeit money

Break and enter

Theft of property under $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Three counts of breach of a court order

10 counts of breach of undertaking

Four counts of breach of Probation order

The second man arrested at the scene, 56-year-old Ronald Austin Dunbar, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face a charge of failing to attend court.