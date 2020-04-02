HALIFAX -- A Halifax man has been ticketed for allegedly failing to safely social-distance from other people at a bus shelter in the city.

Halifax Regional Police issued the ticket to the 35-year-old man at the bus shelter on Duke Street around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the summary offence ticket carries a fine of $1,000 for failing to comply with regulations under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

Halifax Regional Police say they have issued seven summary offence tickets since the province declared a state of emergency on March 22.

Six of those tickets were issued to people who were in prohibited areas and one was issued for failing to social-distance.

Halifax Regional Police say they have responded to 457 calls related to COVID-19 since the state of emergency was declared last month.

According to new rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, people are required to maintain a distance of two metres, or six feet, from one another.