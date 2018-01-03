

CTV Atlantic





A 10-bedroom, timber-framed home on Young Avenue in Halifax has caught the eye of the New York Times.

The $3-million home was featured in the newspaper as a prime piece of international real estate.

The home looks like something out of the Gilded Age, with its grand staircase with windows of curved, beveled crystal glass, 12-foot ceilings and a hallway lined with warm oak paneling.

The home was cut up into apartments during the Second World War. The Keefe family began restoration in the 1970s.

“First of all, the parents, when they moved into the main house, they made it into family living,” says realtor Ethan Michaels. "It was important for them to blend the old with the new, and make it a grand and outstanding home for Young Avenue."

The Queen Anne-style house was built in 1901 and it's been in the same family since 1947. But now they're ready to say goodbye.

For the owners, one of the most remarkable parts of the building is the stained glass windows.

“Some of the glass in those windows matches up with the colours in the fireplace, so you get those beautiful colours hitting the floor and it matches up with the tile in the fireplace," says Keefe.

"Every single craftsman who's worked in the house for us has commented on the quality of work."

The $3-million price tag isn’t the end of the financial responsibilities for the new owner. Municipal taxes are nearly $20,000 a year.

It's the price you'll pay for a genuine piece of Maritime history.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.