Halifax mayor returns from global climate summit following mixed reviews of its success

HALIFAX -

Ongoing debates over phasing out coal and compensating poor countries for the effects of climate change continue, even after the UN Climate Change Conference has ended.

COP-26, the global summit on climate change has wrapped up in Glasgow. Scotland on Friday.

Kelsey Lane from the Ecology Action Centre in Halifax has mixed reviews on what world leaders accomplished over the two-week event.

"Unfortunately, some of the aspects that are coming out of the conference haven't gone far enough," said Lane. "When it comes to putting us on the right path to get us to NetZero by 2050, with reduced emissions and keep us on track for no more than 1.5 degrees of warming."

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage attended the global summit for four days, appearing on behalf of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

"It was really cool to see the respect that they are held in," said Savage. "But also to see the number of people who are aware of what Halifax is doing."

Savage said environment experts evaluated the climate action plans of municipal and provincial governments.

"I had a chance to meet with the governor of Washington, to meet with the mayors of Miami, Belfast and Glasgow and to be in discussions with the NetZero group," said Savage.

According to Savage, Halifax has an opportunity to take a leadership role in the area of nature-based climate solutions.

"It is said that 30 per cent of our climate obligation can be met through nature alone. Planting of trees and protection of green space," said Savage.

Now that Savage has returned, Lane is keen to hear his findings.

"We are pleased that he showed up," said Lane. "And we are happy that he is displaying the kind of leadership that we need from cities."

Cities like Halifax face many challenges, including transportation and housing. Lane wants environmental concerns to remain at the forefront.

"We do know that sea-level rise and extreme weather events are going to affect us and affect cities on the bottom line," said Lane.

Lane also said she hopes representatives from Canada who attended the UN Climate Change Conference, were taken seriously as equal partners in the fight against climate change.