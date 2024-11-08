Halifax Mooseheads, Moncton Wildcats react to lifting of NCAA eligibility ban

For players and teams in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League, the rule change to allow Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players to be eligible to play National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 1 hockey starting next season is one worthy of celebration.

“While we will take time to fully review this rule change, we believe this is a positive development that will provide our players with more opportunities to continue their hockey and academic careers following their time in the CHL,” reads a statement from the CHL.

“It will also give young players and their families more options in choosing their development path, which includes opening up the CHL – the best development hockey league in the world for players aged 16 to 20 – to more players worldwide.”

Before the rule change, a player was not eligible to play for NCAA teams as they were deemed to be professionals. Even if they played just a few seconds in an exhibition game, a player could not later play south of the border at one of the top ranked schools.

The rule meant young athletes, including Halifax Mooseheads defenceman Brady Schultz, would have to make a big decision at the age of 15 or 16.

“Growing up in New England it’s NCAA,” says Schultz. “It's really like the end all be all, so it was tough to come up here.”

Schultz has no regrets about his decision to come to Halifax. He believes more players will make the jump to the CHL now that they don’t have to choose one over the other and says he plans to look at the potential of playing south of the border next season.

Mooseheads goaltender Jack Milner says the rule change allows for more than just more playing options for young athletes.

“The life side of it is huge as well,” Milner says. “The opportunity to live abroad, to experience a different culture south of the border, it's pretty amazing. To be able to do that while also pursuing sports is an incredible opportunity for anybody.”

It’s a win, win

Mooseheads general manager Cam Russell expects the skill level in the CHL to see a big bump now that players don’t have to decide between the two leagues.

He adds it will make his job easier when it comes to drafting and recruiting, knowing players can come to training camp and play exhibition games without the worry of not being able to play in the NCAA.

“The nice thing is now you can bring players and they can go through a week or two of training camp, evaluate them, make a decision on them,” Russel says. “I think it’s a win, win for everybody.”

The sentiment is echoed by Moncton Wildcats general manager Taylor MacDougall.

He says he is excited for the league and his own organization, which is arguably the best team in the of the CHL. MacDougall points to past star players who were born in the United States and played for the Wildcats, like retired NHLer Keith Yandle and Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland. He believes the team’s reputation will lead to more Americans wanting to come play in Moncton.

“It just means that many more talented players coming to Moncton,” says MacDougall. “I think that our league and our organization has a long standing history of supporting players for their post-secondary education. So we just look forward to kind of continuing on that to potentially a wider class of players.”

As for how the transfer of players will work from one league to the other, the Wildcats general manager doesn’t expect any issues.

“The average age of your freshman and in the NCAA, I think it's around 20 or 21 years old,” says MacDougall. “We're just going to take the view that we're a good place to play and develop and go from there.”

U SPORTS

While the news may come as a positive to QMJHL players and teams, it could spell trouble for Canadian University programs. Before the rule change, many CHL players would continue their hockey careers at Canadian intuitions.

“That's where it's going to be hardest hit and felt,” says Craig Eagles, QMJHL hockey scout and analyst. “U SPORTS, the brand of hockey is outstanding and it's still, believe it or not, a hidden gem of hockey and of the game. I think it's really going to be hit hard.”

Milner believes the opposite will occur, with more roster spots now available for players who wouldn’t get the chance before.

“The CHL has always been historically a big feeder league into U SPORTS,” he says. “It's a good league, so the combination of the two is certainly exciting.”

In a statement sent to CTV Atlantic, U SPORTS says the national sport governing body is working to remain a “destination of choice for future student athletes.”

“U SPORTS respects the NCAA’s initiative to provide student-athletes with academic and athletic opportunities,” reads a statement sent to CTV Atlantic.

“U SPORTS is proud of our strong working relationship with the CHL and its member clubs and we are confident that our U SPORTS programs continue to offer top quality student athletes experiences.”