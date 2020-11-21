HALIFAX -- The Halifax Mooseheads are postponing two games after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the team issued a release saying an employee of the Halifax Mooseheads, who has not been in contact with any players or hockey staff, received a positive COVID-19 test.

The team notes while Public Health officials haven’t recommended taking further action, the Mooseheads are operating under an extreme abundance of caution and have decided to postpone Saturday’s home game against Charlottetown, as well as Wednesday’s home game against Cape Breton.

The league issued a memo to Mooseheads’ executives in which it outlined the following steps to take in accordance with COVID-19 protocols:

Players and staff will now self-monitor

Members of the organization who have been in contact with the infected person will be tested

Public Health Officials have been contacted by the league and are exploring the nature of all contacts between players and staff. Any additional findings will be shared with the team and the league.

Rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming days. Fans who previously purchased tickets for the games can use their ticket for admission to the rescheduled games or receive a full refund or exchange via Ticket Atlantic by calling 902-451-1221.