

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Power now says an oil leak at its Tufts Cove generating station involved 19,300 more litres of oil than originally disclosed.

The utility has previously said that a leak of about 5,000 litres was discovered Aug. 2 at the plant, but in a release today said for the first that was the amount that "left the site and entered Halifax Harbour."

It says another 9,400 litres of oil also entered the cooling water system of one of the generators, while 9,900 litres were captured in a containment trench.

Mark Sidebottom, the utility's chief operating officer, says they had previously told the provincial and federal environment departments that there were other, unspecified amounts of oil spilled, even it they weren't publicly acknowledged.

He says the harbour was the "most sensitive" area, and Nova Scotia Power wanted to confirm the amounts of oil spilled on its own property before sharing that information.

He says it has been a "very transparent process," and said he didn't think people would feel misled.

The company says about 50 per cent of the spill into the generator had been recovered, while 95 per cent of the other two amounts had been cleaned up.

The cleanup will continue through to mid-September.

Officials said the leak came from a thumb-sized hole in an exterior pipe that runs from storage tanks to the Tufts Cove generating station.