Featured
Halifax pedestrian struck by vehicle dies in hospital from injuries
Police say they are investigating the incident and would like to speak witnesses who saw a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Oak Street between Oxford Street and Kline Street last Thursday. (CTV ATLANTIC / CORY MCGRAW)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 4:23PM ADT
The Halifax woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street last week died in hospital on Sunday.
Police confirmed Tuesday that the 69-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital last Thursday afternoon, succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the Halifax Infirmary.
Police say the vehicle-pedestrian collision involving the woman and an SUV occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Oak Street between Oxford Street and Kline Street.
Police say they are investigating the incident and would like to speak witnesses.
Anyone with information about it can call 902-490-5020, send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor by using the P3 Tips app.