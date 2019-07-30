

CTV Atlantic





The Halifax woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street last week died in hospital on Sunday.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the 69-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital last Thursday afternoon, succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the Halifax Infirmary.

Police say the vehicle-pedestrian collision involving the woman and an SUV occurred at 12:55 p.m. on Oak Street between Oxford Street and Kline Street.

Police say they are investigating the incident and would like to speak witnesses.

Anyone with information about it can call 902-490-5020, send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor by using the P3 Tips app.