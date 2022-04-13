Halifax photo business robbed for the second time in less than a month

A photography shop in Halifax that was robbed two and a half weeks ago has once again been targeted.

Halifax Regional Police say witnesses reported a break-and-enter in progress at Atlantic Photo supply at the corner of Vernon and Pepperell streets Tuesday night.

When police arrived, they say the suspect fled with an unknown number of photo lenses. Police searched the area with the help of a K-9 unit, but they could not locate the man.

The only description of the suspect given by police was a man wearing dark clothing and blue gloves.

Police say the same store was robbed on March 27.

At that time, a window was smashed and thousands of dollars in photography equipment was stolen.

Witnesses told police they saw a man throw a brick through the photo shop's window before entering the store.

Witnesses said they also watched the suspect leave with products from the store.

Despite help from a K9 unit, police were unable to locate the suspect, who was described by police as a man wearing all dark clothing with his hood up and gloves on.

Police haven’t confirmed whether the two crimes are linked to the same suspect.

Halifax Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents or video from the area to call 902-490-5020.