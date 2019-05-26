

CTV Atlantic





Police in Halifax say they have apprehended a high-risk offender who escaped from a federal halfway house.

Police say 35-year old Joshua James Turner was arrested without incident Sunday afternoon after being on the lam for nearly six hours. They released no other details.

Turner was reported missing from the Jamieson Community Correctional Centre in Dartmouth around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Police issued a notification describing Turner as a high-risk offender related to sexual and violent offences and warned members of the public not to approach him.

It also appears Sunday was not the first time Turner has been at large. A CTV Winnipeg article from 2010 details three separate occasions where Winnipeg police asked the public for assistance in locating Turner.