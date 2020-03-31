HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 58-year-old suspect after a man was cut and bear spray was used inside a building during an argument Monday night.

Police say 8:30 p.m. on March 30, they responded a report of a group of people arguing outside of a building in the 5600-block of Bloomfield St.

When they arrived, police discovered bear spray had been used inside the building, and an 21-year-old man had a small laceration to his hand. The injured man declined medical treatment.

Officers located and arrested a 58-year-old suspect at the scene.

Police say the suspect and victim were partying with a group of friends when a heated argument began and turned violent. The suspect and victim are known to one another.

The 58-year-old suspect is being held for court and facing charges of; possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, failure to comply undertaking and assault causing bodily harm.

Police ask anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.