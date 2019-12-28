HALIFAX -- Halifax RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man following an armed robbery at a service station late Wednesday night in Waverley.

On Wednesday, at around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a robbery at a service station on Rocky Lake Drive. Police say the suspect was armed with a sensory irritant and entered the service station demanding money from the employee. The suspect then fled on foot with a quantity of cash.

Police, alongside Halifax Police K-9 unit, then searched the area.

Shortly after the incident at the service station, police say they received a call of a suspicious man knocking on doors of homes on Hall Street, looking for a drive. The man was given a drive to a nearby bus station.

However, police located the suspect soon after on Cobequid Road and arrested him without incident.

Police charged the suspect, 29-year-old, Joseph James Jonathan Froment, with Robbery, Wearing a Disguise with Intent to Commit a Criminal Offence and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Police took Froment into custody – he is scheduled to appear Saturday in Dartmouth Provincial Court.

The investigation continues.