

CTV Atlantic





Two men and two women from Dartmouth face prostitution and human trafficking charges after police say an investigation revealed they forced two women in their early 20s into prostitution.

“On February 26, investigators commenced an investigation regarding a man who directed and influenced two women, ages 21 and 22, for the purpose of prostitution,” Halifax police said in a news release.

Police arrested two women and a man without incident on Wednesday night at an apartment on Roleika Drive in Dartmouth. Police say all were held in custody overnight and the fourth person, a 25-year-old man, was arrested today at Dartmouth Provincial Court.

Here are the names of the accused and the charges, which have yet to be proven in court:

Justin Jurrell Gray, 25, of Dartmouth has been charged with:

Obtaining a material benefit from sexual service

unlawful confinement

uttering threats

advertising of sexual services

procuring

trafficking in persons

two counts of sexual assault

material benefit - trafficking

Leslie Burton Gray, 26, of Dartmouth has been charged with:

two counts of obtaining a material benefit from sexual service

two counts of trafficking in persons

two counts of obtaining material benefit from trafficking

Robin Elizabeth Gray, 58, of Dartmouth has been charged with:

two counts of obtaining a material benefit from sexual service

two counts of trafficking in persons

two counts of obtaining a material benefit through trafficking

Laura Mona Gray, 27, of Dartmouth has been charged with:

obtaining a material benefit from sexual service

material benefit from trafficking

trafficking in persons

“Human trafficking is an offence that involves controlling, forcing, intimidating or deceiving a person in order to exploit them through various forms of sexual exploitation or forced labour,” Halifax police said. “This crime can happen in communities of all sizes and unfortunately Halifax is not immune.”

Police are asking anyone with information about this case, or other suspected cases of human trafficking, to contact them at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip - Tip 202 + your message to 274637.