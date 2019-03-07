Featured
Halifax police charge four people with human trafficking
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 3:12PM AST
Two men and two women from Dartmouth face prostitution and human trafficking charges after police say an investigation revealed they forced two women in their early 20s into prostitution.
“On February 26, investigators commenced an investigation regarding a man who directed and influenced two women, ages 21 and 22, for the purpose of prostitution,” Halifax police said in a news release.
Police arrested two women and a man without incident on Wednesday night at an apartment on Roleika Drive in Dartmouth. Police say all were held in custody overnight and the fourth person, a 25-year-old man, was arrested today at Dartmouth Provincial Court.
Here are the names of the accused and the charges, which have yet to be proven in court:
Justin Jurrell Gray, 25, of Dartmouth has been charged with:
- Obtaining a material benefit from sexual service
- unlawful confinement
- uttering threats
- advertising of sexual services
- procuring
- trafficking in persons
- two counts of sexual assault
- material benefit - trafficking
Leslie Burton Gray, 26, of Dartmouth has been charged with:
- two counts of obtaining a material benefit from sexual service
- two counts of trafficking in persons
- two counts of obtaining material benefit from trafficking
Robin Elizabeth Gray, 58, of Dartmouth has been charged with:
- two counts of obtaining a material benefit from sexual service
- two counts of trafficking in persons
- two counts of obtaining a material benefit through trafficking
Laura Mona Gray, 27, of Dartmouth has been charged with:
- obtaining a material benefit from sexual service
- material benefit from trafficking
- trafficking in persons
“Human trafficking is an offence that involves controlling, forcing, intimidating or deceiving a person in order to exploit them through various forms of sexual exploitation or forced labour,” Halifax police said. “This crime can happen in communities of all sizes and unfortunately Halifax is not immune.”
Police are asking anyone with information about this case, or other suspected cases of human trafficking, to contact them at 902-490-5020.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip - Tip 202 + your message to 274637.