HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a man for damaging property during a protest outside Province House on Thursday.

Police say they were on scene of a demonstration on Hollis Street when a man a man threw a rock at a window of the legislative building causing damage to the window.

The man resisted officers as they attempted to arrest him, according to police.

A 35-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of mischief and resisting arrest.

Thursday's protest aimed to draw attention to rent control.

The event was organized by ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now).