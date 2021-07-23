HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax have charged a 30-year-old man with impaired driving, theft, and fraud, following a vehicle crash in Westphal this week.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, Halifax District RCMP say they responded to a collision on Brookside Avenue after a vehicle struck a parked car.

Upon arrival, police say the driver was showing signs of impairment but, when officers tried to handcuff him, a struggle ensued and the man escaped and ran into the woods.

An officer tried to follow him, but eventually lost sight of the man, according to police.

The next day, on July 20, police say they received a report that a vehicle had been stolen overnight on Ross Road.

The stolen vehicle was eventually recovered in Dartmouth, but the owner told police his credit card was in the car at the time and was used at multiple locations in Cole Harbour and Dartmouth.

Police say the information led to investigators identifying the person using the stolen credit card as the same driver who fled from police the day prior.

On July 21, the same man was arrested by Halifax Regional Police on unrelated matters and turned over to RCMP without incident.

David Andrew Haislip, 30, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 22. He is charged with: