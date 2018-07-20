

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have charged an Emergency Health Services (EHS) paramedic with criminal negligence and breach of trust after he allegedly stole hydromorphone from three hospitals.

Police say they received a report from EHS on May that there was a problem with their inventory.

During their investigation, police say the discovered that “a paramedic had removed hydromorphone from vials that were stored in EHS drug vaults at three local hospitals,” police said in a news release.

Police charged 52-year-old Darrell Bardua of Seaforth, N.S., with breach of trust, criminal negligence, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000. He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Aug. 15.

EHS says that all vials that might have been tampered with have been removed from the inventory and that Bardua has been placed on leave.