HALIFAX -- A 29-year-old man, who works as a tattoo artist in the Halifax area, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Halifax Regional Police say Andrew Thomas Stones has also been charged with assault and two counts of distributing intimate images.

Police say they received reports last month from two women who had been sexually assaulted by a man on separate occasions between March 2018 and June 2020 at homes in Halifax.

Police say it appears the victims were not tattoo clients. Stones was arrested Wednesday and police searched a Cornwallis Street home, seizing electronic devices.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.