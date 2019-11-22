HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police charged three people with impaired driving within eight hours Thursday night into Friday morning.

Officers first stopped a vehicle on Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A 75-year-old Halifax man is due in court at a later date to face impaired-driving charges.

A few hours later, shortly after 12 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Parkland Drive in Halifax.

A 46-year-old man from Timberlea is facing impaired driving charges in connection with that incident and is due in court at a later date.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Highway 111 and Pleasant Street in Dartmouth.

A 29-year-old Dartmouth man is due in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving, breach of probation, and breach of driving while prohibited.

