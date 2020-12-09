HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate the murder of a Halifax man 65 years ago.

Wednesday marks the 65th anniversary of the murder of Michael Leo Rusk.

On Dec. 9, 1955 at approximately 2 a.m. police responded to a report from a taxi driver who reported spotting a delivery van parked on Acadia St., near Roome St., in an unusual manner.

Officers located Rusk’s dead body in the back of the delivery van. Police say he died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police believe Rusk was on his way from his home on Poplar St. late in the evening to go to his store on Gottingen St. to lock up for the night.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers, and say what may seem like an insignificant detail could be the key to progressing the investigation into Rusk’s murder.

Rusk’s murder is also part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.