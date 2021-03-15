HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax fined three men and one woman this weekend, after responding to two separate reports of gatherings in the city's south end that exceeded the provincially mandated gathering limits.

Police say at approximately 11:03 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a social gathering at a residence on South Street in Halifax that was exceeding the provincially mandated gathering limits. Officers issued summary offence tickets to three men for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act which carries a fine of $1,000.

Just over an hour later, at 12:09 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to report of a social gathering at a residence on Walnut Street in Halifax. Officers determined that gathering exceeded the provincially mandated gathering limits. A woman was issued a summary offence ticket for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act which carries a fine of $1,000.

The current limit for household gatherings in Nova Scotia is 10 people.

Police are reminding the public to follow the current public health measures related to the Covid-19 emergency, including those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines.