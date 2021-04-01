HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking the public to help them find a man with an arrest warrant for a robbery that occurred in Halifax last week.

Police say they responded to a weapons complaint last Friday at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Wentworth Drive in Halifax.

"Officers located four men in two vehicles at that location, one of whom was injured," Halifax police wrote in a news release. "Three of the men were arrested and the fourth man fled on foot."

A video of the encounter between police and the suspect who fled has circulated on social media and sparked widespread discussion about how the police officer handled the situation.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella issued the following statement on Thursday:

"The criminal investigation is ongoing," Kinsella said in the new release. "(Thursday), Halifax Regional Police conducted an evidence search in the area of Wentworth Road in Halifax, assisted by Ground Search and Rescue. We have obtained an arrest warrant for robbery for the man who fled the area."

Halifax police identified that man as Robert Roech Chan, 28, of Halifax.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Chan or this incident to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor by using the P3 Tips app.

The other two men who were arrested, the injured man and another man, were released without charges a short time later. The injured man had non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment, police said.

One of the three who was arrested, Derrick Coryaunt Allison, 30, of Halifax, was charged with drug and firearm related offences.

Comments made by the officer to Chan have drawn criticism on social media and Kinsella said that the officer's conduct is under review.

"The internal investigation related to this incident is also ongoing," Kinsella said in the news release. "We remain committed to a full investigation and ask members of the public to allow for due process to take place."