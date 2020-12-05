HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a garage break-in in Halifax on Friday morning.

On Friday, at 10:00 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a break and enter at the 900 block of Ivanhoe Street.

Police say a caller reported an unknown person entered a residential garage and stole a shotgun with a trigger lock. Police note the shotgun was packed and stored the night before in a vehicle for a hunting trip – there was no ammunition with the firearm.

Currently, there is no suspect information.

The investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.