Halifax police investigate alleged grocery store robbery

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a local grocery store was robbed at gunpoint Saturday.

Officers responded to the Atlantic Superstore on Barrington St. just before 2:30 p.m., after receiving a report of a robbery in progress.

Police say the caller reported being robbed by a man with a firearm.

No one was injured during the incident.

The force says officers searched the area for the suspect, who fled the scene on foot, but did not find him.

According to police, the suspect is described to be a white man, and six-foot-one with a medium build. He is said to have been wearing a black mask, black hat, black hooded jacket, and black pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.