HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a video posted online allegedly shows the mistreatment of a dog in Halifax on Canada Day.

At 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth with reports of a physical altercation happening between four adults.

Police say the altercation began after two women from one vehicle confronted two women in the second vehicle after being cut-off in a drive-thru.

In a news release on Saturday, police say there were initial reports of a dog being involved but the extent was not clear at the time. Officers did check on two dogs in one of the vehicles who appeared to be in good health.

Police now say they became aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media, which appears to show a dog being swung by its leash.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and police say more information will be provided when available.

Police say none of the four women wished to pursue assault charges on the day of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. More to come.