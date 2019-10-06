Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP Integrated General Investigation Section are investigating a robbery in Dartmouth on Saturday night.

On Saturday at around 10:18 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed man entering a Dollarama located at 118 Wyse Road.

Police say staff confronted the suspect who fled on foot with staff following. Staff returned minutes later with the suspect’s backpack and a gun, which was discovered to be an assault-style paintball gun.

Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.

Police can be contacted at 902-490-5016, and anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web-tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.