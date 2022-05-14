Halifax police investigate Dartmouth stabbing incident Saturday

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in Dartmouth Saturday evening.

Police say they responded to a weapons complaint near Boland Road and Cairn Street

Around 6:55 p.m., officers received a report about an injured person by another man with an edged weapon.

Police say a man found on the scene had been determined to be the victim. He was transported to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

“There is no threat to public safety. We ask members of the public to use alternate routes and avoid the area of Boland Road and Cairn Street in both directions to allow officers to conduct the search and investigation,” said Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

According to police, a number of officers have been on scene during the ongoing investigation.