DARTMOUTH -- A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the Alderney Landing area around 7:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the critically injured man, who died in hospital about an hour later.

Three people have been arrested, and police say they are not looking for any other suspects.