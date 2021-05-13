Advertisement
Halifax police investigating after shooting in Dartmouth leaves one man dead
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 5:48AM ADT Last Updated Thursday, May 13, 2021 7:37AM ADT
Several officers responded to the area of Alderney Landing around 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. (CTV ATLANTIC / JIM KVAMMEN)
DARTMOUTH -- A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police were called to the Alderney Landing area around 7:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found the critically injured man, who died in hospital about an hour later.
Three people have been arrested, and police say they are not looking for any other suspects.