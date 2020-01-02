HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck in separate collisions in the city Thursday morning.

Police first responded to North Park Street around 7:15 a.m. after a woman was struck by a car as she was crossing the street.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A section of North Park Street was closed to traffic while emergency crews attended the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

About an hour later, police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the corner of Cogswell and Brunswick streets.

Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing the street in a crosswalk. One of the vehicles involved in the collision also crashed into a light standard at the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

A section of Brunswick Street was closed for a short period of time.

Police are investigating both collisions. There is no word on possible charges at this time.