Halifax police launch special tip line to report gun violence after shootings

Halifax Regional Police have launched a tip line specifically designed for people to share information on violent crime within the community.

Beginning Friday, anyone with information on gun-related crime can report it to the Gun Violence Tip Line at 902-490-5151.

The tip line is monitored by an investigative team 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The announcement comes after a number of shootings in the Halifax area. Halifax Regional Police have responded to at least 10 shootings so far this year, some of them fatal. In one case, an 11-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end.

"We are exploring every avenue to progress these investigations, and we need help from the community,” said Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella in a news release. “We hope that providing a more direct and confidential conduit to the investigative team will make people who have information more comfortable with sharing what they know.”

Callers can leave an anonymous tip, or they can provide their name and contact information, and an investigative member will reach out.

"We want to assure citizens that the information they provide is important and all tips will be reviewed and followed up on by a team member," said Halifax Regional Police.

Police say anyone whose safety is at risk or who wants to report a crime that’s in progress should still call 911.