HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Halifax on April 6.

Police say at approximately 1:44 a.m., they responded to a robbery that had just occurred at the Irving gas station located at 15 Fairfax Drive.

A man entered the store and demanded money. The man threatened staff members and said he had a knife, but none was seen. The man then fled on foot towards Parkland Drive with an amount of money, a small safe and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20’s, 5’8”, medium build, with buzzcut-style blond hair. He was wearing a black, hooded windbreaker jacket and had a blue/green medical mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about this incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.