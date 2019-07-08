

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a weekend assault in the city.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1500 block of Grafton Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been assaulted with what police describe as an “edged weapon.”

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has video from the area at the time of the incident, to contact them.