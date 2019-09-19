

A Halifax Regional Police officer is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home and sexually assaulted the homeowner.

Police said Wednesday that an off-duty officer had been arrested in connection with an incident at a home in Tantallon, N.S., just before 2 p.m.

HRP didn’t release any other details, but Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team released more information on Thursday.

SIRT confirms that 51-year-old Det. Const. Joseph Farrow is facing charges of unlawfully entering a home and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents on Wednesday.

SIRT alleges Farrow sexually assaulted the homeowner.

Farrow has been a member of the Halifax Regional Police for 23 years. Police say he has been suspended with pay.

Farrow was held in custody overnight and set to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

The RCMP is investigating the alleged incident, along with SIRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.