Halifax police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, or suspects in three recent bank robberies in Dartmouth.

The first robbery occurred at the Scotiabank at 91 Portland St., at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 9.

"A man came into the bank, jumped the counter and took cash from the teller," Halifax Police said in a news release. "There were no weapons seen and there were no injuries reported. The man fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second one occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 15. Police say a man entered the same bank and advised the teller that he had a knife. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed sum of money.

Police say their investigators are exploring the possibility the two robberies are linked.

The third robbery occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. at the Heritage Credit Union at 155 Ochterloney St.

"A man with a knife came into the bank, demanded cash from the teller and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash," Halifax police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by texting a tip using the P3 Tips.