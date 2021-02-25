Halifax Regional Police say a 42-year-old man was abducted, shot, and had his home invaded late Wednesday night.

Police say at around 11:30 p.m., they responded to a report that a man was shot in an apartment in the 1-100 block of Glen Moir Terrace in Bedford, N.S.

When police arrived, they say they learned the victim was abducted, by suspects who allegedly stole his vehicle to flee the scene.

The victim, a 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police were not able to find the suspects.

Residents told CTV News they were woken up by sirens and police knocking on their doors, asking if they had seen or heard anything.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.