

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Clayton Park home on Saturday morning.

Police say that at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 12, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign in the area of Bayview Rd. and Woodbank Terrace.

Police activated their emergency lights and siren, but the driver did not pull over. The officer did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle then collided with a house in the 0-100 block of Clayton Park Drive. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, fled the scene of the accident on foot. Officers attempted to track the driver using a K9 unit, but the suspect was not located.

No one was injured in the home.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, approximately 6'0". He was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them.