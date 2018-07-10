

Police are trying to track down the driver of a vehicle after she allegedly crashed into a cyclist in Halifax Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision on Quinpool Road, near Connaught Avenue, around 6:40 a.m.

Police say the bicycle and vehicle were travelling eastbound on Quinpool Road when the vehicle struck the bicycle from behind.

Police say the driver stopped and spoke to the cyclist, but then left the scene without providing aid or personal information. The vehicle was last seen headed south on Connaught Avenue.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is described as a white woman in her mid-to-late thirties. She had shoulder-length blonde hair pulled into a ponytail.

The vehicle is described as a dark green BMW sport utility vehicle. It had a Nova Scotia licence plate possibly starting with FVP.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver is asked to contact police.