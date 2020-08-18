HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are looking to speak with a man who reportedly called a child over to his vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say the vehicle had been parked on Birchwood Terrace around 1 p.m. Monday.

A 10-year-old youth told police a man in the vehicle had beckoned them to come over.

Police say the child ran away and the man drove by the child before leaving the area.

“In this case, the youth did the right thing by not approaching the vehicle, running away and reporting the incident to a trusted adult who contacted police,” said Const. Dylan Jackman, acting public information officer for Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

Police are calling the incident suspicious and say they would like to speak to the man.

He is described as white and between the ages of 40 and 50. He is bald and was wearing glasses.

The vehicle is described as a red, four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.