HALIFAX -- Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a specialty grocery store in the Fairview area of Halifax.

Police responded to the Bluenose Mini Mart on Titus Street at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Police say a man entered the store, produced a knife, and demanded that the clerk hand over cartons of cigarettes and cash.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He was last seen headed towards Evans Avenue.

The employee was not injured.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as a white man in his 20s. He is roughly five-foot-five inches tall.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweater, dark-coloured pants, a dark blue baseball hat with a light blue brim, and brown dress shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).