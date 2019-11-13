Halifax police seek suspect after home invasion
Halifax Regional Police respond to a home invasion on Willow Street on Nov. 12, 2019.
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 9:12AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 9:13AM AST
HALIFAX -- Police are looking for a suspect after a home invasion in central Halifax Tuesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the home in the 6000 block of Willow Street at 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found several residents inside, who were later interviewed by police.
The home was taped off and a number of investigators were on scene, searching for evidence.
Officers located and seized a firearm in the area at 8 p.m.
Police are looking for a suspect, described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 25. He is six-feet-tall and has short hair.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.