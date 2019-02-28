Featured
Halifax police seek suspect after taxi driver allegedly robbed at gunpoint
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:44AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:45AM AST
Police are looking for a suspect after a taxi driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the 200 block of Victoria Road before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the taxi driver reported that a man had robbed him at gunpoint and fled the scene on foot with some cash.
The driver wasn’t injured.
The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and pockmarked face. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to contact them.