HALIFAX -- Police are searching for a suspect after a taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint in Halifax on the weekend.

The incident was reported to Halifax Regional Police around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a man entered a taxi that was parked in a lot at 70 Lacewood Drive and asked to be taken to Frederick Avenue. When the taxi arrived at Frederick Avenue, police say the man produced a knife and demanded cash from the driver.

The suspect fled the scene.

The driver wasn’t physically injured.

Police are now trying to track down the suspect, who is described as a white man in his early 20s. He has a narrow face, a thin build, and is of average height.

He was wearing a brown hoodie, dark pants, and gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect, or who may have video, is asked to contact police.